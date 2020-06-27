Dash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $183.82 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $67.10 or 0.00743991 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Indodax, ZB.COM and Livecoin. During the last week, Dash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $641.95 million and approximately $183.82 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019326 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00190477 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000771 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,567,697 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Coinbe, Bit-Z, Exmo, C-Patex, BitBay, BX Thailand, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bithumb, Liquid, Mercatox, Tux Exchange, Koineks, Ovis, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Negocie Coins, Huobi, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, ABCC, Trade Satoshi, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, Bisq, Trade By Trade, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, Livecoin, Coindeal, Kraken, C-CEX, Gate.io, CEX.IO, C2CX, CoinExchange, Poloniex, WEX, LocalTrade, Bitinka, OKEx, YoBit, COSS, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Kucoin, CryptoBridge, Iquant, HBUS, Crex24, Altcoin Trader, Bitsane, Indodax, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, Kuna, B2BX, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Coinroom, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Binance, Coinhub, Liqui, Cryptomate, LBank, Graviex, Bleutrade, Tidex, WazirX, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

