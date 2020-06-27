DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Up 41% Over Last Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

