Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($2.10). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 265.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAY. SunTrust Banks raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,032 shares of company stock valued at $999,462. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,292 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,001,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 426,665 shares during the period. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 548,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 155,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 14,750,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,998,390. The stock has a market cap of $655.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

