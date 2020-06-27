DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s (DBVT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DBVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.59. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.