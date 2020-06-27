DecentBet (DBET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,422.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $117,606.85 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.57 or 0.05094465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031567 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012018 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

