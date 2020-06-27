Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and BitForex. Dent has a total market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $443,542.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.01787283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00167760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00106494 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,673,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinBene, Kucoin, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, FCoin, Allbit, Fatbtc, Liquid, Radar Relay, OKEx, Bitbns, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

