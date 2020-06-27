Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.64.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,141. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132,488 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

