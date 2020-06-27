Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DMRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Digimarc stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.36. 195,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,252. The stock has a market cap of $208.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 141.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

