DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Volume Hits $662,594.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $662,594.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00747851 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019425 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00190047 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000779 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,186,037 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

