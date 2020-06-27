Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0432 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $37.33 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.01842102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110296 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,535,721 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

