Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $588,499.63 and $436.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014904 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004554 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000818 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002772 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

