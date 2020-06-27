Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.55.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 5,631,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

