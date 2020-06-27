DraftCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. DraftCoin has a market cap of $28,853.16 and $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

