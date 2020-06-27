Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0823 on Major Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tidex. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $27.92 million and $76,280.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.01770628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00167853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00049404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00107108 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,202,417 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Tidex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

