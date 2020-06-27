Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (DRA.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

DRA.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.94. 29,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,269. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a one year low of C$3.77 and a one year high of C$7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.84.

In other Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust news, Director Michael Cooper bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$470,000.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

