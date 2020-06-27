Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (DRA.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

DRA.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.94. 29,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,269. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a one year low of C$3.77 and a one year high of C$7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.84.

In other Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust news, Director Michael Cooper bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$470,000.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Dividend History for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)

