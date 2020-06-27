DREP (DREP) Trading Down 35.9% Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. DREP has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.01768590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00168067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00107043 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

