Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Tops $0.0299 on Top Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $286,964.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.51 or 0.05113260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031586 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,104,611 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.