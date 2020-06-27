e-Gulden (EFL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,042.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $3,042.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00468088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000436 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,957,251 coins and its circulating supply is 17,134,903 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.