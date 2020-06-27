E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE ELF traded down C$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$675.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$668.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$730.10. E-L Financial has a 12 month low of C$485.00 and a 12 month high of C$840.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.91.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

In other E-L Financial news, insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited purchased 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$667.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,662,831.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 530,799 shares in the company, valued at C$354,042,933.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.