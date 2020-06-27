Earneo Achieves Market Cap of $4.11 Million (SNPC)

Earneo (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Earneo token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Earneo has traded up 83.6% against the US dollar. Earneo has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $126,934.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00096932 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00328879 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019574 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000528 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016464 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Earneo Token Profile

Earneo (CRYPTO:SNPC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earneo Token Trading

Earneo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

