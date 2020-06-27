EBCoin (EBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,629.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $381,220.20 and approximately $4,629.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.04 or 0.04933820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003145 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031234 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011535 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

