EchoLink Price Down 31.7% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $716,757.15 and approximately $73,064.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, LBank and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.57 or 0.05094465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031567 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012018 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

