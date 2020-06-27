Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $671,942.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Liquid. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $52.77 million and $671,942.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,147,955,144 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Liquid and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

