Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 738.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

EFC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 478,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,981. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 88.98 and a quick ratio of 88.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

