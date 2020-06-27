Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 27th

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 738.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. 478,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,981. The company has a quick ratio of 88.98, a current ratio of 88.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $503.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

