Elysium Trading Down 95.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00455288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006631 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.