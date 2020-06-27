Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,178,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. 458,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 20.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

