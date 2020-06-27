Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to post $105.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.67 million and the lowest is $105.44 million. Endava posted sales of $98.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $407.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.99 million to $423.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $474.19 million, with estimates ranging from $414.83 million to $491.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 331,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Endava by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

