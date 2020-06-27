Enerplus Corp (ERF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 15th

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0072.

Enerplus has a payout ratio of -88.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn ($0.10) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $2.53 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $563.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERF. TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

