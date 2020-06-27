Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,790,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,776. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

