Espers (ESP) Trading 75% Higher Over Last Week

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $460,672.08 and $65.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Espers has traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00760378 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.02580057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028336 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019556 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004693 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00192802 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00157779 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Espers

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.