Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.07. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.23. 2,784,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. Essent Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

