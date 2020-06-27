Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on July 15th

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

NYSE EPRT opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,825 shares of company stock worth $282,976 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

