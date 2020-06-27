Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $88.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 168.10, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $525,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $3,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,267,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,090 shares of company stock valued at $22,537,118 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

