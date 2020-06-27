Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd (EFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd (ASX:EFF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd has a 12 month low of A$1.49 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

