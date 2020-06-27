EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $152,355.62 and approximately $532,343.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00093414 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00328229 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019557 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000528 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016463 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

