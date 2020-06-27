Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.08.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,438.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,060. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after purchasing an additional 199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

