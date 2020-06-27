Everipedia (IQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.89 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Upbit and BigONE. Everipedia has a market cap of $13.43 million and $1.89 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.01848082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00170703 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110196 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,011,405,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,792,526,394 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, DragonEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

