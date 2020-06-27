Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 964,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 677,205 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Evolent Health by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 413,420 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 410,895 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,005,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 372,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,531. The firm has a market cap of $573.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.