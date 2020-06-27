Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.
Shares of AQUA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.68. 1,980,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 2.24.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.