Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of AQUA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.68. 1,980,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 2.24.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

