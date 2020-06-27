EVOS (EVOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $6,666.39 and $2.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EVOS has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.01196179 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000818 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005348 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About EVOS

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

