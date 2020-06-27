Exosis (EXO) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Exosis has a market cap of $25,054.17 and $1,463.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,099.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.02489436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.02486989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00467045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00692910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00064141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00584275 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 569,349 coins and its circulating supply is 404,349 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

