FantasyGold Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 75% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $35,425.44 and approximately $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.01843399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110407 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.