FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 91 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FBL Financial Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFG stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,845. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $850.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. On average, analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.