FintruX Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1,820.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.72 or 0.04907538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00055607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031222 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011670 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

