First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.95 Million

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post sales of $112.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the highest is $117.50 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $101.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $451.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $463.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $456.75 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $460.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,556.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,964,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $26.87. 1,801,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,599. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

