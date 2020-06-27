FirstCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a market cap of $39,367.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027541 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,073.12 or 1.00426621 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001205 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00089253 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000466 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

