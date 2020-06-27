FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

FGROY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get FIRSTGROUP/ADR alerts:

Shares of FGROY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FIRSTGROUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIRSTGROUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.