Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $73.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel London III Associates L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 569.0% during the first quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,780,000 after buying an additional 17,361,226 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $3,464,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 131,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

