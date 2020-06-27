FLIP (FLP) Market Capitalization Achieves $355,811.70

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $355,811.70 and approximately $124.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.01749131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00167339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00106289 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.